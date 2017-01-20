Cairns catalyst for unbeaten run

Fleetwood’s current nine-match unbeaten league run kicked off when Alex Cairns got the nod at number one, and the keeper aims to make it double figures at Coventry.

Cairns made his first ever Football League start in Town’s 2-1 win over his old club Chesterfield in November after impressing head coach Uwe Rosler in Town’s FA Cup first-round replay win over Southport days earlier.

Fast forward two months and Cairns has kept the gloves ahead of experienced keeper Chris Neal.

That Southport win was the start of a 13-game unbeaten streak, which was ended by Bristol City on Tuesday. But Cairns is determined to keep the unbeaten league run going after conceding just five times in nine League One games.

Cairns said: “Obviously we were disappointed as a team. We wanted to go as far as we could in the cup, but we concentrate on the league now and will hopefully get that win at the weekend.

“It is still a great run. We are all working hard and will see were it takes us now.”

Since Cairns took over in goal Town have risen from 10th to sixth, though he isn’t underestimating rock-bottom Coventry.

He said: “In League One you can’t write any team off because everyone is competing. The results can go crazy and we just need to stay focused.”