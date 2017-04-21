Cairns’ call for Cod Army support

Fleetwood Town keeper Alex Cairns praised the Cod Army for their constant support as Town enter the final run-in with a chance of nabbing an automatic promotion spot.

Cairns starred during Monday’s 1-0 win over Millwall as a string of fine saves secured his 15th league clean sheet of the season and a minimum fifth-placed finish with Town now nine points above seventh-placed Southend.

Alex Cairns has kept clean sheets in most of his games

The three points and Bolton Wanderers’ 0-0 Tuesday night draw with Bury saw Uwe Rosler’s men slice the gap on second-placed Bolton to two points with two games left.

Cairns says the atmosphere created as Town tamed the Lions is what they need in this final run-in with a trip to Gillingham and a home clash with Port Vale on the horizon.

He said: “It was a great reception at the end, it was amazing to see all the fans cheering and clapping.

“That’s the type of atmosphere you want, especially when you win in games like that.”

Speaking on another clean sheet Cairns said: “At the end of the day it’s not just the back four, it’s not just me it’s just, it’s the whole team that defend, and we defended well as a team.

“It’s totally deserved, the boys have worked so hard day in day out. We all work hard together and I’m delighted with the position we’re in.”