Burns’ confidence is reignited – Rosler

Fleetwood boss Uwe Rosler says Wes Burns is growing in confidence as the striker continues his return from an ankle injury.

Burns, 22, made his first start since the 1-1 draw at Charlton in February in Town’s 1-0 Easter Monday win over Millwall.

It was a result that saw Town secure a minimum fifth-placed finish and a spot in the play-offs, with Rosler hoping the 60 minutes Burns got under his belt stand him in good stead for what may well be a longer season than normal as Town fight for promotion.

And Rosler is hopeful Burns’ fellow forward Devante Cole and centre-half Cian Bolger will be back before the end of the campaign.

Rosler said: “Time goes fast, the next game comes fast and we travel on Friday to Gillingham.

“I was hoping that Devante would be on the bench (on Monday) but he wasn’t. He will have a good training session and we see how it is with Bolger. I think we get our players back – I always say that.

“For me, it was important that Wes started the game and he also grew in confidence.

“He got 60, 70 minutes and I am happy that he now feels, ‘Wow, I’m back and I can contribute.’

“I brought him on two times and I think for him it is better. He is not like Ash Hunter coming from the bench. Ash is different,

I think Wes needed to start against Millwall for his confidence but also for the minutes to reach form.

“I am happy with him. He put himself about, he worked and he will be better for those minutes.”

Rosler admits he did not anticipate his side struggling as they did in the opening half-hour against Millwall’s experienced forwards Steve Morison and Lee Gregory, but he says the resolve to weather that storm and win shows their spirit and togetherness.

He said: “I didn’t have in mind that we would struggle. I had in mind that we would deal with the first header and the second ball better, and then get the ball down and play.

“That is what we showed after exactly half an hour.

“I cannot be critical. Morison has hundreds of games under his belt and Gregory cost over a million.

“But we are Fleetwood, so sometimes we have to have our back against the wall, but that is our spirit and togetherness to ride through this.

“We deserved the luck we had but we move on.”