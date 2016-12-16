Burden lifted for Cole, says boss

Fleetwood head coach Uwe Rosler says the weight has been lifted off Devante Cole’s shoulders after the striker ended his goal drought with a double in Tuesday’s sensational 3-2 FA Cup comeback win over Shrewsbury.

Cole’s only previous goal this season came in the Checkatrade Trophy win over Blackburn back in August.

But he added to his eight assists by netting twice as Town came back from 2-0 down to beat 10-man Shrewsbury, Ash Hunter netting the last-gasp winner.

Rosler hopes the goals give Cole confidence as he aims to brake his League One duck at Swindon tomorrow. He said: “I felt he liked that role coming inside from the left inside, playing off Aaron Amadi-Holloway, especially in the second half.

“I think that first goal it was a magnificent header – the way he stood in the air, the timing of his jump, the execution was top-drawer.

“After he scored the first goal I think you saw the weight off his shoulders. He terrorised them.

“It looked like he didn’t want to come off. He enjoyed himself very much and could have played for another hour.

“Ash Hunter was a very good substitution for us, not only because of the goal but also what he contributed with his crosses. He stretched the opposition.”

Rosler did praise Paul Hurst’s bottom club Shrewsbury, who asked questions of his injury-hit side.

He added: “I think we pushed and pushed second half. We had more chances than the three we scored.

“I think we turned the momentum in our favour and when you have positive momentum you also have lady luck on your side.

“Credit to Shrewsbury – they played well and caused us problems, but we had options on the bench and those helped determine the game.

“We weren’t at the races in the first half. As a team we did not perform well. We basically had no possession but that changed in the second half.”