Bolger to travel as Rosler reveals a squad of 22

Fleetwood centre-half Cian Bolger will be in the travelling party for tonight’s play-off semi-final first leg at Bradford City but Jimmy Ryan will not, having made his first competitive appearance since November for the development squad this week.

Asked whether Ryan or Bolger, who hobbled off early against Port Vale last Sunday, would be fit enough to feature tonight, Town head coach Uwe Rosler simply passed The Gazette a piece of paper and said: “You want to have the team for tonight? That is my match team. ”

Fleetwood Town's travelling squad list for Bradford clash

Twenty two names were listed under the heading ‘Squad v Bradford’. Ryan’s name was not included but Bolger’s was. That travelling squad will be cut to 18 tomorrow night.

Rookie goalkeeper Billy Crellin, Town’s penalty shoot-out hero in Ryan’s comeback game at Blackburn on Tuesday, is also in the 22 with second-choice keeper Chris Neal, who is back after injury to replace Matty Urwin.

Town squad: Cairns, Neal, Crellin, Eastham, Davies, Bolger, Davis, Pond, McLaughlin, Bell, Godswill, Nirennold, Schwabl, Glendon, Woolford, Brannagan, Dempsey, Grant, Burns, Ball, Hunter, Cole.