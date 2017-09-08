Blackpool keeper a great help for Baily

It is just a 296-mile trip home for Fleetwood’s new Bournemouth loan star Baily Cargill but he is not alone as his fellow loan ranger, Blackpool keeper Ryan Allsop, is on call for a cheeky Nando’s just down the road.

The duo have been sent up to the Fylde coast by Cherries boss Eddie Howe to learn before returning to the Premier League side next summer.

Town celebrate Baily Cargill's goal

Self-confessed family man Cargill says being so far from home has been hard but that Allsop and his welcoming new team- mates are helping him to settle in, as did his first start and goal for the club in Town’s 3-0 win over Leicester in the Checkatrade.

Cargill said: “It was tough coming into the dressing room because I didn’t know anyone. I’m a long way from home as well and I’m quite a family man.

“We have had a tough week but when you are playing you forget about all your problems off the pitch. I’m enjoying it and getting to know the lads a bit better and settling in.

“Having Ryan Allsop down the road helps. I went for dinner with him the night before the Leicester game. We went for a Nando’s.

“It is nice to have him here. He’s missing it too.

“He has a fiancee and a kid, so he is missing them as well.

“I will see him as much as I can to have that bit of homeliness around here.

“He is just down the road, so that is nice!”

Cargill made his Town bow off the bench in the 3-1 defeat at Bristol Rovers a fortnight ago.

He made his case for a starting spot tomorrow against Oldham with a goal in the 3-0 win over Leicester.

And the left-sided centre-half says the rest over the 10 days since that game has benefited Town ahead of Oldham’s visit.

He said: “The rest has given us a chance to regroup. After the loss at Bristol Rovers it was a good test for us to come straight out on the Tuesday and put that game behind us.

“We have got that confidence back again and we have had a good time training to get ready for the next game. It’s always nice to score and I don’t get many as a centre half.

“I felt pretty good in the box against Leicester and felt like I would score pretty much every time I went up.

“It was a great result. Sometimes these games are a bit of a lose-lose because we are expected to win. If we don’t win, then obviously the gaffer is not going to be happy but I think we showed our class.

“It is similar to Bournemouth here, trying to play a bit of football and I’m enjoying it.”