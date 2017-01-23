Bell will stay for the season, vows Fleetwood boss

Fleetwood boss Uwe Rosler insisted Amari’i Bell will not leave the club this month after national press speculation linked the wingback with Crystal Palace and several Championship clubs.

After seeing his team move up to fourth in League One with a 1-0 win at Coventry, Rosler said he had been assured by the club that the 22-year-old would finish the season as a Town player.

Head coach Rosler said: “Since we came through the door, Amari’i has got better each week, each game.

“He was always talented, with tremendous physique, but he now reaches a level of consistency and is playing a very demanding wing-back role. I’m very happy with Amari’i. I’ve been told by our club that Amari’i will be here until the summer.

“I think Amari’i needs to reach another level. He does not want to go to a football club and be a sub.

“He wants to be bought for a lot of money and go right in there as their left-back. To achieve that I think we need to equip him at least for five more months.

“We are in a great position. The player has 18 months on his contract. He loves it with us and sees how far we can take him in the next four or five months.

“Martin Olsson got sold for £4m (by Norwich to Swansea last week) and he is 29. I think only clubs from the Premier League or on parachute payments can afford Amari’i Bell.”

Rosler says David Ball, Conor McLaughlin and Jimmy Ryan have been offered new deals but have yet to accept. They are out of contract in the summer as is Bobby Grant, and Rosler hopes all four will be at the club next season.

He said of Grant: “Bobby is doing terrific. I have spoken to him and his agent.

“He is in a very good place. He just needs to carry on. I am planning our future with Bobby Grant, that is what I told him.

“In the end it is up to every individual to accept or not accept. I hope all four players will be here next year.”

Rosler is very happy with the support he has received from the club following last week’s signings of Wes Burns and Markus Schwabl.

He said money generated by the FA Cup run and Aaron Amadi-Holloway’s move to Oldham last Friday helped finance those deals.

He added: “We worked hard to get those players. in. I wish Aaron all the best. We benefited financially from it in a very important way.

“Aaron is playing now under the same manager (John Sheridan) as last season (when the striker was loaned to the Latics from Wycombe) and was very successful. “I think he will enjoy that and we have Wes. You can see already see what he can add to the team (Burns came off the bench for the final 15 minutes at the Ricoh). I’m very happy with Wes.

“Compliments to Gretar (Steinsson, technical director) – he worked on that deal for a long, long time.

“We kept it very quiet. Everybody thought Wes would go to Scunthorpe and we got him in the end. The club did a fantastic job to register both players for the Coventry game. They worked 24/7 and that is what we need to go forward.”