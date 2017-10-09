Bell can sound danger for Town’s opposition

Fleetwood Town head coach Uwe Rosler is pleased that his wing wizard, Amari’i Bell, is starting to contribute goals.

Following Jordy Hiwula’s opening goal in Saturday’s 2-1 win at Plymouth Argyle, Bell popped up with a sublime striker’s finish to put Town 2-0 up in injury time just seconds before Alex Fletcher pulled one goal back.

The winning goal was Bell’s second of the season as he followed up his header in the 4-1 defeat to Southend United with a fine strike.

Rosler said: “We looked really good on the counter; Amari’i is a former winger and he knows how to take people on and I’m glad for him that he is adding goals to his game.

“In the first half he had maybe one or two opportunities where Lewie Coyle put some great crosses in.

“Last season we scored from wing-back to wing-back so that costs a lot of energy because they have to cover a lot of space but Amari’i can do that, I’m very happy for his goal.

“We know what we have in Amari’i.”

The left wing-back played most of the game with a nose bandage due to an injury sustained in scoring against Southend.

But Rosler says the bandage will be off soon as he confirmed it was not a broken nose.

He said: “He has not broken his nose but obviously there is a reason why he wears that.

“I don’t think there was anything on Saturday that indicates he has a problem.

“He marked well in the box, he won his headers, defended well.

“I think next week he probably does not need to wear it again.”