Ball: We need to find ways to win

Fleetwood forward David Ball says that teams are now travelling to Highbury with a new approach; to stop Uwe Rosler’s men.

Town are on a 13-game league unbeaten run and have scored in every league game so far, bar a goalless draw with Bury in December.

And, as the 26-year-old prepares to face old club Rochdale, the forward – who netted his 11th of the campaign in Town’s last home clash when they drew 1-1 with Southend – says teams are now preparing differently when they head to the Fylde coast.

Town are now fourth in the table ahead of another crunch clash against Rochdale after their unbeaten run rolled on with a 1-1 draw at Charlton Athletic.

Speaking after his late equaliser against Southend Ball says Town need to find ways to win as they face home games against Rochdale tomorrow and Bradford City on Tuesday.

He said: “I think clubs are going to come here and start to do a job on us and we have got to find that little bit extra in the tank to get past the teams that are going to come here and try and set up to stop us.

“Now we are up there and the run we are going on teams are not going to come here and set up how they have in the past. They are going to try and stop us first and we have got to find ways to win.”