Ball targets double figures

Fleetwood Town striker David Ball is aiming to end 2016 on a high by reaching double figures.

Mancunian Ball is preparing to host two of his local sides, Bury and Oldham Athletic on Boxing Day and New Year’s Eve at Highbury respectively.

Those matches see Fleetwood aiming to build on their fine home record that has seen them win their last seven games at Highbury.

And after netting his ninth of the campaign in the 1-1 draw at Swindon Town on Saturday Ball (pictured) is keen to make it 10 before 2017 arrives.

He said: “That is a hope.

“I’d love to do it, especially against one of the Manchester clubs.

“If I can get to that it would be a cracking half way to the season.

“I’m quite to close to Bury from where I am from so I have followed them over my life.

“That is always one that I want to get over on them.

“Two Manchester clubs; they are down there but every game is tough in this league.

“We will be wanting to keep our run going and be strong over the Christmas period.”

And Ball says anything after double figures would be a bonus.

He said: “You go from there and set yourself goals but anything from then on is a bonus and you start to play football with a bit of freedom aswell which helps.”

Ball only netted five times last term – mainly due to being deployed in a midfield role under Steven Pressley.

However, even when asked to play in midfield at Swindon by Town’s new head coach, Uwe Rosler, due to injuries Ball still managed to get in the six-yard box and fire in the equaliser.

Ball says that is due to Rosler still encouraging him to get forward and join Town’s attackers.

And the forward says he just wants to score as many goals as possible to keep Fleetwood climbing up the League One table.

They presently sit eighth in the table, two points adrift of the play-offs going into Christmas.

He said: “The gaffer asked me to do a job there because of the injuries.

“I was trying to get myself into goalscoring positions at the same time because I am forward thinking and to be fair to the gaffer he did say to me any chance you can get, go and link with the front three go and do it.

“I did and I managed to get a goal.

“I’m feeling good this season and I want to go and score as many goals as I can.

“If I’ve got to do a job for the team I will do, I’m that type of lad, I have done it last season quite a bit but this season certainly I want to get in there and get the goals that will keep us up that table.”