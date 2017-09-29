Addicks’ boss is a Fleetwood fan

Charlton Athletic boss Karl Robinson revealed his admiration for Uwe Rosler’s Fleetwood side as the two pals prepare to lock horns once again.

The two have crossed paths many times over the years and often duelled at the top of the table when Rosler was in charge at Brentford and Robinson was MK Dons chief.

Fast forward a couple of years and the duo are back in the third tier but at the helm of new clubs with Rosler guiding Fleetwood to a fourth-placed finish last term while Robinson is aiming to build on Charlton’s 13th place.

Robinson has caught up on Fleetwood’s 3-0 win at Bradford’s Valley Parade on Tuesday and heaped praise on Town’s first-half display.

He said: “I like Fleetwood. They were sensational in the first half against Bradford on Tuesday night

“They’ve got some good players, have got goals all over the pitch and we’ll be preparing as best we can for it.”

Charlton are set to be boosted by the returns of Mark Marshall and Ben Reeves to the squad tomorrow.

Both summer signings are yet to play a minute of league football for the Addicks.

Bradford signing Marshall suffered a knee injury in the pre-season friendly win at League Two Stevenage.

Former MK Dons man Reeves has endured a struggle to reach full match-fitness after linking up with his old boss again, despite playing in EFL Trophy and EFL Cup games early on in the campaign.

However, experienced centre-back Jason Pearce will be unavailable due to a knee injury sustained in the 1-1 draw with Bury last weekend.

After following that up with another point in a 2-2 draw at Walsall, Robinson is keen to end a four game winless run at Highbury.

He said: “Pearce’s injury is a 10-week one, he’ll be in a brace for six of those. He’s likely to be out until December.

“Ben Reeves and Mark Marshall are both in the squad for Saturday. They’re both very likely to get on the pitch too.

“We’re only going to get better with those two coming back.

“We’ve been frustrated with our last few results. We had a great start and we want to get back to that.

“We drew too many games last season. I don’t like drawing games, or losing, and we want to get back to winning.”