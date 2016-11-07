Fleetwood swoop for former Barcelona player

Fleetwood Town have snapped up former Barcelona youngster Godswill Ekpolo.

The 21-year-old defender can play at right-back or centre-back and captained Barcelona’s U21 side and was a regular in B team.

Ekpolo spent 11 years at the Spanish giants and was released this summer.

The defender is expected to feature in tonight’s FA Cup clash at Southport at right-back in the absence of Town’s regular full-back Conor McLaughlin who is on international duty with Northern Ireland and the injured Michael Duckworth.