Fleetwood snap up former Blackpool youngster

Fleetwood Town have announced the signing of former Blackpool youngster Luke Higham.

The 20-year-old defender, who came through the youth system at Bloomfield Road, will initially link up with Fleetwood's development squad.

Higham in action for Blackpool

An energetic left-back, Higham made three appearances for the Seasiders last season with all three coming in the Checkatrade Trophy.

He was later released at the end of the season.

During his time there he also enjoyed two loan spells at Nuneaton Town and Telford United.

Development squad head coach Paul Murray said: “Luke is good young player who we are pleased to have at Fleetwood Town.

“He is coming to us with first-team pedigree and we are hoping he can continue his development with us.”

Higham, a former Blackpool season ticket holder, signed his first professional contract at Blackpool in May 2015 after ten years association with the club.

He made his first team debut for the Seasiders in October 2015 in a 2–1 victory over Port Vale.