Fleetwood capture permanent signing of Glendon

Fleetwood Town have announced the permanent signing of midfielder George Glendon for an undisclosed fee.

The 21-year-old, whose loan deal from Manchester City ended earlier this week, has put pen to paper on an 18-month contract with the club having the option for an extra year.

Glendon, a former captain of Man City’s elite development squad, has impressed this season having made 16 appearances from the centre of midfield for the Cod Army.

The Manchester-born midfielder joined City's academy at the age of five and has represented England at under-17 level, but until this season had yet to feature in a professional game.

Glendon has been one of the first names on Rosler’s teamsheet since Jimmy Ryan’s foot injury in November opened to door to league football.

Head coach Uwe Rosler said on the move: “We are delighted to make that loan move permanent.

“There’s far more to come, there’s a lot of potential in him and that is our strategy, to sign players on loan, find out if they’re suiting us and we suit them, and going into partnership.

“I’m very, very happy and looking forward to working with Glenno."