Clark Robertson column: Step-up in class suits Seasiders

We don’t want to come up and just make up the numbers in League One this season.

We want to have a right good go in every game, try to get as far up the table as possible and see where it takes us.

It is already a noticeable step-up from League Two.

There is a lot more football played but that probably suits our team better, having come up from a league which is a lot more physical.

I think the footballers we have in the squad will suit this league going forward.

I think we have a better squad than the last time we were in League One two seasons ago.

The games we have played so far against Bradford and in the cup at Wigan both ended in 2-1 defeats but they have given us confidence that we can do something this season.

Despite the results we didn’t look out of place in either of the games.

We created enough chances to win both games but every game is going to be difficult this season.

We want to get our first three points on the board at home to MK Dons. I think they have signed good players but so have we.

I know what their manager Robbie Neilson is all about from his career in Scotland. He will have his side playing good football and it should make for a good game.

The competition for places is good. The manager has brought in 12 good players, who should probably be playing every week.

It can be hard to integrate 12 but the boys we have taken in are good characters around the dressing room. We get on well and that week away in Scotland was brilliant for us.

We are a bit disappointed with the opening game at Bradford. I thought we played good football for the first 45 minutes and created enough chances to win the game, but we did not take them and conceded a sloppy goal.

We didn’t really get out of our traps second half but we still had chances late on to get something out of the game.

But it is better to learn the harsh realities of the division in August. We know we need to take our chances if we are going to win games in this league.

Games are always going to be tight, and from a defender’s point of view we need to keep clean sheets.