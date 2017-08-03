Blow for Blackpool as Wembley hero Potts seals Barnsley switch

Blackpool’s preparation for the new League One campaign suffered a major blow as Wembley hero Brad Potts clinched a move to Championship club Barnsley.

Potts scored the first goal in the Seasiders’ 2-1 League Two play-off final win over Exeter in May but on the eve of their first game of the season at Bradford City the club revealed that Potts has become the 11th player to leave this summer after they accepted an undisclosed fee for the midfielder.

The Seasiders rejected two previous offers from The Tykes for the midfielder but granted the 23-year-old permission to discuss personal terms and undergo a medical at Oakwell earlier today, after he indicated a willingness to test himself at a higher level.

Potts made 98 appearances for Blackpool following a switch from Carlisle United in June 2015 and scored 19 goals.

The Cumbrians are also set to profit from the sale of the ‘Pool midfielder due to a sell on clause negotiated in that 2015 deal.

And Potts wished Gary Bowyer’s side the best of success this term.

He said: “I want to thank everybody connected to the club for the support I’ve received in the past two years. It’s been a rollercoaster ride but I’ve really enjoyed my time at Blackpool and leave behind some great friends and people who I wish the best of success to this season.

“I had my best season in football last season and bow out on an incredible high, having scored in the play-off final at Wembley to achieve a memorable promotion.”