Blackpool Youth League match of the week: Warton Typhoons Under-13s v Wyre Juniors

Star striker Ethan Armett scored all four as Warton recorded a second successive home win in the Blackpool and District Youth League’s new Saturday morning division for Under-13s.

Visitors Wyre actually made the brighter start at Bush Lane in Freckleton.

Although Armett’s opening goal settled Warton down, Wyre had got back on level terms by half-time and deserved to be.

Wyre had no shortage of chances before and after Charlie Benn drew them level with an excellent individual goal, beating defenders and finishing in style midway through the half.

However, Typhoons manager Archie Gemmell hailed his side’s second-half display as “one of the best I have seen us play”.

He added: “It all seemed to click. We were stronger in the challenge and created chance after chance. That second half has set the benchmark for the season.

“We weren’t positive enough in the challenge in the first half but the second half was sublime.”

Man of the match Armett’s third was the pick of the bunch as Ethan took an inch-perfect, defence-splitting pass from right-back Andrews Downes in his stride and fired home.

Besides the four-goal hero, Noel Eastham, Matthew Rawlinson and Samuel Storer were also outstanding for the winners.

Warton have won two of their three fixtures to date but are expecting a tough test when they come up against Poulton this weekend.

Manager Gemmell is exciting about the new competition and said: “It will be good to see how we fit in, but what I really want is for us to put on a good show and play nice football.”

Wyre boss Mike Ward admits Warton took over in the second half as his team paid the price for not taking their chances before the break.

“We were the better team in the first half and would have been ahead at half-time had we taken our chances, but we lost our way and composure in the second half.

Determined keeper Oliver Cope did very well for Wyre and midfielder Will Whiteside stood out for his solid all-round performance and non-stop running.