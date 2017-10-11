Blackpool star McAlister returns to training

Blackpool star Jim McAlister is finally back kicking a football as his injury nightmare nears a close.

McAlister has been sidelined for eight months after fracturing his tibia in Blackpool’s 1-1 draw with Colchester in February.

But now the 31-year-old midfielder has made a big step towards first team action as he revealed he is back on the grass and has started training with the physio.

McAlister is back running and kicking a football but is yet to train with the full first team with a return to competitive action still a way off.

And the midfielder is glad to be back on the grass as he says he can finally see a light at the end of the tunnel.

He said: “I got good news last Wednesday, the specialist was happy enough that it’s healed to the extent that I can now get back in to full training. I’ve done a lot with the physio in the last two days and I’m starting to pick up speed a little bit by twisting and turning.

“It’s been eight months but it feels like double that time. It’s been hard at times but I’ve been fortunate enough to have good people around me at the club to keep my head right and I can now see light at the end of the tunnel.”

The midfielder joined the club from Dundee in 2015 but had to watch from the sidelines as Bowyer’s men sealed an immediate return to League One by beating Exeter in the play-off final at Wembley in May.

The Scot has had to bide his time and listen to the experts but he says despite the obvious frustration of being on from the sidelines, he has also learnt a lot from watching on.

He said: “I’ve never had an extended period of watching football from the stand and you can learn so much from watching. Even though you’re older, you’re never too old to learn. That can improve you as a player.”