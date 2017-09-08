Blackpool boss still shopping after window closed

The transfer window may be shut but Blackpool’s business might not yet be done.

Boss Gary Bowyer says the club will still take a look at out-of-contract players to help fill the hole left by Bright Osayi-Samuel’s last-gasp departure to QPR.

Bowyer says the club is still actively looking at who is available to bulk up the squad before the next window in January.

He said: “We certainly tried to get one in before Bright left because of the numbers.

“That didn’t quite happen and we lost Bright, so we are probably a body or two short at this time.

“That is something we will try to address if we can with the free agents who are out there.

“We have been (looking) ever since Bright went last Friday. It presented us with a problem because it was 6pm on Friday before we knew the deal had definitely gone through.

“He was still in the squad for the Saturday game against Wimbledon!”

Out-of-contract players may need time to bed in, especially if they have not had a pre-season, though Bowyer is prepared for that eventuality.

He said: “It is down to us to be sensible if we do bring anyone in, not rush them and make sure we get them up to speed.

“If that takes a couple of weeks, then that takes a couple of weeks.

“You will be signing them for the season hopefully, so it is important that you have time to make sure they are fit and well and can last.”

As for the players Bowyer does have available, defender Will Aimson is back in contention for tomorrow’s visit to Scunthorpe after missing the last three games injured.

However, striker Armand Gnanduillet is set to sit out another game. He is expected to be fit for Plymouth on Tuesday or Oxford the following Saturday.

Jim McAlister is back training on grass and the club will not rush striker Mark Cullen’s recovery.

Bowyer said: “We have got Will Aimson back, which is good news because that gives us the opportunity to tinker with the system if we feel fit.

“He has missed a couple of games but was not out as long as was first feared.

“Armand should be back next week and Jim has been out on the pitch kicking footballs, so he is buzzing.

“Mark has been a bit slow with his hamstring, but we are going to make sure that we get him back and he stays back.”

Unbeaten since the opening day in League One, Pool have taken 10 points from the last 12 and lie seventh, though Bowyer believes the table will not be worth studying until after this seven-game September,

He said: “The start has been decent. By the end of this month you might have a better idea, when it has all settled down a little bit and the league takes shape.”