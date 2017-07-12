Blackpool and Fleetwood's Checkatrade Trophy groups finalised

Blackpool and Fleetwood Town’s Checkatrade Trophy groups have now been finalised.

The Seasiders already knew they would face Wigan Athletic and Accrington Stanley in the group stage, but today they have also been drawn against Middlesbrough's Category One side.

Fleetwood, meanwhile, will face Leicester City U21s along with Carlisle United and Morecambe.

Derby matches have formed the basis of the group stages this season with organisers of the much-maligned competition looking to increase attendances.

The opening rounds last season were blighted by low crowds, with fans boycotting the competition over the inclusion of what they considered to be Premier League and Championship B teams.

This season, three League One and Two teams have been placed in the 16 four-team groups, alongside an under-21 team, in order to reduce overall travel time.

The changes to how group stages were drawn came after fan feedback from last season's competition, when Cheltenham were drawn against Blackpool, Bolton and Everton Under-21s.

Group A

Fleetwood Town

Carlisle United

Morecambe

Leicester City

Group B

Wigan Athletic

Blackpool

Accrington Stanley

Middlesbrough

