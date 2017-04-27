Blackpool and District Youth Football League match of the week: Thornton Whites Under-13 v Lytham Maroons

Thornton Whites won through to the final of the Under-13 Hogan Plate, beating Lytham Maroons 7-4 in a game of three hat-tricks.

The home side took the game by the scruff of the neck and were two up inside 10 minutes, Prince Yalagon opening the scoring from Adam Meadows’ cross before the roles were reversed for the second goal.

Joel Howarth and George Wincott combined well to release Yalagon, who won a penalty which Meadows converted.

Howarth scored the fourth himself, a 25-yarder which flew into the top corner.

The Maroons pulled one back on the half-hour but the four-goal cushion as restored two minutes later when Yalagon scored his second after a fine solo run .

Itwas 6-1 five minutes into the second half, when Yalagon won another penalty which Meadows converted to complete the game’s first treble.

The visitors scored their second before Yalagon bagged his third on 50 minutes.

It followed a fine run and cross by Mason Bunting, which resulted in a shot by Meadows which was parried into Yalagon’s path.

It was too late for Lytham, who restored pride with a hat-trick of their own through the outstanding Finlay Best, while Louis Eunson was their other scorer.

The final against Kirkham Blues on Sunday week comes between the final two league games for Thornton against BJFF and Layton. They are the teams above them in the table, meaning Thornton could yet win the title if they win both and other results go their way.

Manager Garry Ray said: “We can do no worse than third and whatever happens now the lads have done us proud in our first season in this league.”

Lytham boss Pat Illingworth said: “We’ve had an up and down season, beating teams above us and losing to teams below us. We just have to win as many of the final three as we can.”

Both managers named a midfielder as man of the match. Mason Bunting didn’t score but got the Thornton nod for his outstanding contribution, while three-goal best took the Lytham accolade