Woolford: Town must iron out mistakes

Fleetwood midfielder Martyn Woolford is confident Town can turn things around as he prepares to face his old club Sheffield United at Highbury today.

Woolford left United to join Town in the summer and made his first league start in the 2-1 defeat at Bradford City on Tuesday night.

After their good start under Uwe Rosler Fleetwood have slipped to 13th in the League One table.

United have strung together a run together of five victories in six matches after their bad start.

The visitors are now sixth in the table but Woolford says it is too soon to look at the table as they prepare for their 11th league game.

He said: “We’ve got Sheffield United this weekend.

“If you looked at them a few weeks back they were rock bottom, they have strung a few results together and they are right back up there.

“It is too early; it is not really settled as yet and at this point in the season the league table does not really matter.

“We just need to stay focused. Concentrate on what we are good at, keep pushing forward.

“We know the results will turn around we just need to keep working hard on the training ground.

“There are a few little mistakes that are costing us at the moment. We just need to iron them out, make sure they are not happening.

“The performances have not been too bad so we just need to keep the confidence up, the spirits high and keep pushing on.

“I think at the minute we need to be a bit more ruthless in both boxes.

“Both defending and cutting the sloppy mistakes out.

“That is not just the defenders that is all through the team and defending as a team.

“We’ve scored some great goals it is the other ones the ones that need a little concentration and just doing the right things that are the ones that we need to improve on I think.”

Woolford, who has racked up a wealth of Championship caps at Millwall, Bristol City and Scunthorpe United over the years, says character is key.

He is confident Town will start getting the results they deserve.

He said: “Sometimes, especially in this league, it is doing what is necessary to win games of football.

“Sometimes it is a case of just rolling your sleeves up and being ready for a battle but at the same time still having the confidence to go play your kind of football the way you want to do it.

“The way we have worked on all week.

“It takes a bit of character especially after the results that we have had but it is a great set of lads and we are confident that if we keep doing the right things we will get the results we deserve.”