Winless run doesn’t worry Fleetwood boss Rosler

Uwe Rolser says he is not worried by Fleetwood’s winless streak but admits Town need a win to keep confidence high.

After a lightning-quick start saw them jostling at the top of League One, Town are now 15th and just one point above the bottom four after picking up two points from their last five matches.

Head coach Rosler says he expected a dip but predicts a return to winning ways as they prepare for three games in eight days, with tomorrow’s home match against Peterborough followed by trips to Chesterfield and Millwall.

He said: “When we were third or fourth, I said there will come a time when we are not winning every game and not getting points out of every game. We are having that situation at the moment.

“I’ve found out about my players. When a new coach goes in, especially the way I like to do things, I think the players give me 110 per cent in the first seven, eight games, then it gets to normality and that is where we are at the moment.

“When players are not at the top of their game in every game, that is when we find out how competitive we are and what the players can bring to the table.

“I think we are not so far away. Of course we need to win now because confidence is important and we can do that in these next games.”

Rosler likened Peterborough to Fleetwood. He explained: “I think they are a similar club to us. They try to get young players and invest a lot in players they believe they can sell on.

“There is a lot of talent in the group of players but also some inconsistency, like there is with us. They have up and downs like we do.

“I predict it will be an exciting game. Both teams want to win and I think there will be chances on both sides.”

Town have had an 11-day break from competitive action since their 2-0 Checkatrade Trophy defeat by Oldham and Rosler welcomed the time to work on the training pitch.

He said: “Everybody got what they needed. We had especially good preparation this week.”

Rosler expects all his players bar injured striker Aaron Amadi-Holloway and full-back Michael Duckworth to train today and to be in contention for selection against Posh.

He said on-loan striker Chris Long and midfielder Kyle Dempsey are fine after sitting out the Oldham game.

“One player picked a knock up last Friday and has not trained this week, but he will be training tomorrow and he will be ready for selection,” said Rosler.