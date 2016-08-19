Wheater: Town job suits old Bolton team mate Gretar

Bolton’s David Wheater is looking forward to seeing ex-team-mate and Fleetwood technical director Gretar Steinsson suited if no longer booted tomorrow.

The defenders joined forces with the Wanderers when Steinsson’s playing career was drawing to a close and Wheater’s just beginning in the 2011-12 season.

It was to be the season the Trotters were relegated from the Premier League and Wheater tasted relegation at the Macron once again last term.

Bolton now find themselves in League One and are set to host Fleetwood for the first time in their history.

But Phil Parkinson’s men are in fine form and are at the top of the league after winning their opening three games. And Wheater hopes old pal Steinsson leaves in a bad mood.

He said: “It will be good to see him dressed up in a suit. He’s quite important now, isn’t he?

“I’ve met him a couple of times with his glasses and his beard, looking like the gaffer.

“He’s a great lad and he was a good player too. It looks like he’s done really well for himself and he definitely knows his stuff.

“He was always serious. I just hope we can put him in a bad mood on Saturday.”

Bolton skipper Darren Pratley is out for four months with a broken leg, while Dorian Dervite is struggling with a knee injury. Derik Osede is also unlikely to play with a groin problem and the club is running checks on an on-going knee problem for Max Clayton.

Zach Clough is expected to start alongside former Fleetwood player Jamie Proctor in a 4-4-2 diamond, with Gary Madine making way after their midweek win over Bristol Rovers.

And Wheater is not underestimating Uwe Rosler’s men after they picked up their first win of the campaign with a 2-0 victory over Oxford United on Wednesday.

But he does think the Wanderers can continue their perfect start. He said: “There’s no chance the gaffer will let us think like that – he’s been top class.

“He won’t let us get too confident, even though it’s been a good start. We need to try to make sure our home form is top-drawer this season – the fans deserve that.

“Fleetwood are a decent side, so we’ve got to be at it. That’s three wins in a row now and I think we can make it four on Saturday.

“We’re working hard to be organised and every day in training we’ll do something on defending.

If one of us goes up for a header and the other doesn’t cover, we get told to do press-ups. Little things like that get good habits in your head.”