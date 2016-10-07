Welcome break can transform Town

Head coach Uwe Rosler says Fleetwood will look a different side to the one that lost to Oldham in the Checkatrade Trophy when they host Peterborough in League One a week tomorrow.

Rosler did not want to risk recovering duo Kyle Dempsey and Chris Long on Tuesday, when he also rested captain Nathan Pond and Amari’i Bell.

Jimmy Ryan missed the midweek game as his wife had given birth to a son the night before, while Conor McLaughlin was away on international duty with Northern Ireland.

Rosler said: “We get our players back who have had the knocks and bruises. Jimmy will be ready, Kyle Dempsey and Chris Long will be refreshed,Amari’i and Pondy will be refreshed and obviously we will look a different outfit against Peterborough.”

Most League One teams are in action this weekend but Rosler is pleased to have a bit of breathing space after tomorrow’s scheduled game at Bristol Rovers was moved back to November 1 due to Rovers’ international call-ups.

He said: “I think some players need to recharge to build up energy for the weeks to come. We also have time now to work on the training pitch.

“I came to the club three or four days before the season and we did not have much time to train on certain things. I relish having a little bit of time on certain things.”