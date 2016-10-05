We lost our heads admits Fleetwood boss

Fleetwood boss Uwe Rosler admits Oldham deserved their 2-0 Checkatrade Trophy win at Highbury.

Billy McKay capitalised on Michael Duckworth’s error to open the scoring in the 32nd minute and Lee Erwin was given too much space to fire home the second six minutes later.

Head coach Rosler said: “In the first 20 (minutes) I felt we were good – three or four good opportunities. Unfortunately we did not use them.

“A personal mistake cost us the first goal. We were very young and we lost our heads a little bit after that.

“We looked disorganised, which normally is not us, and we were running out of ideas a little bit. Oldham won deservedly.”

Rosler made six changes to the side that drew 1-1 with Sheffield United on Saturday and says he would have made more if the competition’s rules allowed him to.

Chris Neal, Ashley Eastham, David Ball, Bobby Grant and Michael Duckworth were selected to comply with the rule that five of the previous Saturday’s starters must play.

There was a Town debut for left-back Kieran Wallace from Sheffield United and a first start for fellow loanee Alex Jakubiak from Watford.

Rosler welcomed the opportunity to see some of his young players in action. He said: “We made a few changes, which is what I said from day one I wanted to do in this competition.

“When you have a squad like we have, it is a chance to give players a chance.

“Last game we were running on empty against Sheffield United.

“Jimmy Ryan’s wife gave birth on Monday night to a son, so Jimmy was not available.

“Nathan Pond and Amari’i Bell had played every minute, so it was a welcome opportunity to give (other) players a chance.

“David Ball has virtually played every minute for us too butwas in my opinion the most robust player we had.

“After David left the field our front three was very young but that is the way you find out about players.

“Some of those players I have not seen in competitive games. I have seen them in friendly games and behind closed doors development games, but you want to see them in competitive games.

“Oldham put out eight or nine players who will probably start next Saturday.

“That is not an excuse – it (the selection) is my choice and, yes, I would do it again.”