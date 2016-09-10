Uwe Rosler’s thoughts on Fleetwood’s 2-2 draw with Charlton

Fleetwood head coach Uwe Rosler says Fleetwood need to kill teams off when they are in control as Charlton twice fought back to clinch a 2-2 draw at Highbury.

On-fire Burnley loan man Chris Long netted his third goal in as many league games in just the fourth minute as his powerful strike from distance rocketed into the bottom right corner.

Town dominated the opening 30 minutes but Russell Slade’s side fought back with Josh Magennis heading home in the 32nd minute.

David Ball stole the show with a text-book curling effort that flew into the top right corner a minute before the break.

Town looked to be on their way to their fourth win in a row after weathering a late Charlton storm but substitute Lee Novak popped up three minutes from time to bundle the ball over.

Rosler said: “I think it was a good game of football between a team that is coming down from the Championship and want to go up again and a team like us who have started the season well and we took them right to the wire.

“I think we could have won the game but I’m not furious or massively disappointed.

“It is a learning curve for us when we are starting games as well as we did we can’t let teams back into the game so easy. We have to score that second or third goal to kill teams off then we can put the foot off the pedal.”