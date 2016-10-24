Town troubled by defeat at Lions’ Den

Uwe Rosler was upset Fleetwood Town did not get the rub of the green from referee Carl Boyeson at Millwall.

Fleetwood’s head coach questioned a number of decisions but was especially annoyed by an incident in the last minute of injury time.

Substitute Devante Cole was about to run one-on-one with Millwall’s keeper before Byron Webster appeared to take him out to stop a goalscoring opportunity with the score at 2-1.

The referee did not give anything and Rosler was not happy.

The Town boss had said it was the right decision to award a penalty when Ashley Eastham pulled back Fred Onyedinma and Lee Gregory fired the spot-kick home in the 31st minute.

However, he did not think the second penalty – that was also dispatched by Gregory – should have been given in the 48th minute after Nathan Pond and Webster tumbled at the back post.

He said: “I think there is a situation for the last minute.

“The first penalty was clear, no complaints, second penalty I don’t think was one and then Webster taking out Devante Cole running on the keeper and the referee said he watched the ball and the ball was exactly next to Devante Cole.

“Millwall is getting it, we aren’t getting it so of course I’m upset.

“I asked him (the referee) what he saw and he said he watched the ball and I said the ball was next to Devante Cole and he did not know what to say.

“We should have got something from Devante Cole in the last second, the referee denied us.

“Of course I’m upset about that, I’m not upset about my players, we will learn, we will get better, we will deal with the situations in the future better.

“I think first half, the first 30 minutes we were right in the game, the players continued to play in a good fashion like they finished the Chesterfield game.

“There was nothing in the game obviously then we give an unbelievable penalty away, our fault, nobody else’s fault, our fault.”

“Why are we not forcing the issue in the opposition box?

“They forced the issue and that is Millwall that is what you get here and you have to deal with it.

“We didn’t get it and they got it and they can be very happy about getting three points.

“But we need to force the issue not only on one occasion but on more occasions because then maybe we will get something like that.”