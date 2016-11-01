Town’s Ash is more than a goal-Hunter

Fleetwood forward David Ball says strike partner Ash Hunter is on the road to becoming a player to watch.

Ball netted his sixth of the campaign when he opened the scoring in Town’s 2-1 win over Gillingham on Saturday.

Jake Hessenthaler levelled in the 52nd minute before Hunter thundered home Conor McLaughlin’s cross to clinch victory in the 82nd minute.

It was Hunter’s fifth of the season – all five coming off the bench – and Ball says the 22-year-old has bags of potential.

He said: “Ash has shown over the past couple of seasons what he can do. He certainly has a lot to learn but if he can do certain things right he is going to be a really good player.”

Ball himself has gone from strength-to-strength under Uwe Rosler’s rule, having already overtaken last season’s tally of five goals a third of the way through this term.

And as Town prepare to take on Bristol Rovers in League One tonight Ball has benefited from games as an out-and-out striker.

He said: “I think it is probably the first time when I haven’t scored I have stayed in and contributed in different ways to the team and obviously just staying in my own position for a period of a run of games enables me to be confident in that sense that I am going to get another goal in the next game.”

Ball also outlined his pleasure at how Town rallied from their 2-1 defeat at Millwall to beat the Gills.

He said: “I think we got three points out of the two away games (1-0 win at Chesterfield and 2-1 defeat at Millwall) and we knew playing at home that we would have to get back on to winning ways and, fair play to the lads, we did that.”