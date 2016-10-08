Town boss sympathises with heavy workload

Uwe Rosler sympathises with his jet-setting defender Conor McLaughlin as the Fleetwood full-back prepares for another international double header.

The majority of Town’s players have a rest from competitive football this weekend.

McLaughlin and his Northern Ireland team-mates, however, prepare to host San Marino today before taking on current world champions Germany on Tuesday in World Cup qualifiers.

McLaughlin is set to return just days before Town’s next game against Peterborough at Highbury next Saturday.

Rosler played a number of times for East Germany in the early 1990s and understands the mental impact international football on top of a full club season can have.

He said: “Conor has played probably in the last two years, I don’t know exactly the figure but I would guess around 120 games.

“He did not have any holidays, does not have a break now, some players from us will probably get an extra day because they have played virtually every minute and Conor is not in that position to get that.

“I think physically it is a big ask but also mentally, especially coming back from playing the world champions and then a few days later we play Peterborough.

“So to get himself mentally focused for such a big game, get himself down, prepare himself mentally for the next game is not easy.

“I have played international games and I know how it is.

“For him it is a big ask the games, schedule, fixture list and it is important that Ducky (Michael Duckworth) gets another 90 minutes (like he did against Oldham) and show what he can do.”

In Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Sheffield United Rosler moved McLaughlin upfield into a more advanced central midfield role.

And Rosler believes McLaughlin’s performance in the role gives them an option in the future.

He said: “I think the fact that Mark Duffy, their most creative player, got substituted says it all.

“He fully filled my expectation in that role and he will give us an option in the future to play that role.”