Three things we learned from Fleetwood head coach Uwe Rosler’s pre-Charlton press conference.

The Gazette spoke to Fleetwood head coach Uwe Rosler ahead of Saturday’s clash with Charlton.

It will be the first time the two clubs meet in the league and as Fleetwood aim to make it four wins on the spin, these are three things we learned from today’s press conference

1) Conor Mclaughlin will return to the starting line-up for Saturday’s home clash with Charlton

Uwe Rosler says right-back McLaughlin will go straight into the starting XI after returning from international duty.

McLaughlin, 25, played the full 90 minutes as Northern Ireland drew their opening World Cup Group C Qualification game 0-0 with the Czech Republic in Prague on Sunday.

Full-back Michael Duckworth replaced the defender for Town’s 2-0 win over Coventry last Saturday but Rosler says Duckworth only returned to training today after picking up a slight knock in that game and that McLaughlin will slot straight back in.

2) Midfielder Martyn Woolford has had stitches but is O.K

Woolford started in Town’s Lancashire FA Senior Cup 1-0 win over Blackpool on Tuesday but had to be brought off 16 minutes in after a clash of heads left him with a head wound.

Rosler says he has had stitches and has a badly bruised eye but that he will be fit enough to be in contention for Saturday’s game.

3) Rosler says Charlton will not benefit from having last weekend off due to the international break.

Russell Slade’s side’s clash against Scunthorpe was called up due to international call-ups while Town made it three wins on the spin with a 2-0 victory over Coventry.

In fact Rosler says the lack of match action will give his side the upper hand.

When asked if Charlton would have an advantage due to their time off last weekend Rosler said: “No.

“I think we have the advantage.

“Going only from my feeling you keep your rhythm of play and I think that is an advantage than to not have a game for two weeks.”

