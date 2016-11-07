TEAM NEWS: Southport v Fleetwood

Fleetwood’s new signing former Barcelona defender Elohor Godswill is set to make his debut in tonight’s FA Cup first round North West derby clash at Southport.

Godswill was unveiled just before kick-off and goes straight into the starting XI for tonight’s FA Cup first round clash at National League side Southport.

He slots in at right-back with Town’s regular full-back Conor McLaughlin away on international duty with Northern Ireland and full-back Michael Duckworth unavailable due to injury.

Town boss Uwe Rosler makes two further changes to the side that lost 2-1 at Bristol Rovers in League One last Tuesday is Jack Sowerby replacing Eggert Jonsson.

Sowerby will play on the right of a midfield four with Kyle Dempsey moving back into the centre alongside Jimmy Ryan in a 4-4-2 formation.

Ex-Town player Jamie Allen who swapped the Fylde coast for Southport in the summer of 2015 will lead the line for the hosts tonight.

The winner of the clash will travel to Town’s fellow League One side Shrewsbury in the first weekend of December.

Fleetwood: Neal, McLaughlin, Pond, Bolger, Bell, Sowerby, Dempsey, Ryan, Grant, Long, Ball. Subs: Cairns, Jonsson, Eastham, Nirennold, Hunter, Woolford, Cole.

Southport: Norman, Higgins, Howe, Thompson, Ashton, Lussey, Weeks, Nolan, Caton, Allen, A Jones. Subs: Crump, White, Grimes, Cofie, Gray, G Jones, Ferguson.

Referee: Darren England