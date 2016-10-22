TEAM NEWS: Millwall v Fleetwood

Striker Chris Long and keeper Chris Neal have recovered from injury to start for Fleetwood at Millwall today.

Long initially returned from a soft tissue injury for the 1-1 draw with Sheffield United but picked up another knock over the international break and has missed the last two victories over Peterborough and Chesterfield.

Long comes in for Ash Hunter and will slot in just ahead of David Ball in a 4-4-1-1 formation.

It is one of two changes Town head coach Uwe Rosler makes to the side that beat Chesterfield 1-0 at the Proact Stadium on Tuesday night with ex-Millwall midfielder Martyn Woolford replacing youngster Jack Sowerby.

It is expected that Bobby Grant will switch over to the right wing with left-footer Woolford returning to the side.

Neal was brought off in the ninth minute of Town’s 1-0 win at Chesterfield after Gary Liddle accidentally kneed him in the head but he is fit enough to start today.

The last time referee Carl Boyeson officiated one of Town’s matches was the infamous 1-1 draw with Sheffield United when then Town keeper Chris Maxwell was allegedly struck by a coin thrown from the opposition end.

Read more about that here: www.fleetwoodtoday.co.uk/sport/fleetwood-town/ftfc-latest/pressley-livid-with-referee-after-maxwell-hurt-by-object-thrown-from-crowd-1-7776706

Fleetwood: Neal, McLaughlin, Eastham, Pond, Bell, Grant, Dempsey, Ryan, Woolford, Ball, Long. Subs: Cairns, Jonsson, Bolger, Wallace, Hunter, Sowerby, Cole.

Millwall: Archer, Craig, Williams, Thompson, Gregory, Onyedinma, Romeo, Webster, Ferguson, Morison, O’Brien. Subs: King, Martin, Hutchinson, Worrall, Wylde, Butcher, Abdou.

Referee: Carl Boyeson (East Yorkshire)