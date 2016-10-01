TEAM NEWS: Fleetwood v Sheffield United

Fleetwood’s injured duo Kyle Dempsey and Chris Long return to the starting line-up for today’s game against Sheffield United at Highbury.

Long and Dempsey came off early in Town’s 4-1 defeat against MK Dons last Saturday due to the injury but has recovered to face in-form Sheffield United.

Long comes in for Devante Cole and Dempsey comes in for ex-Blades player Martyn Woolford who drop to the bench.

Town head coach Uwe Rosler makes one further change to the side that lost 2-1 at Bradford on Tuesday night.

Michael Duckworth comes in for Eggert Jonsson as Rosler switches up his formation to a 4-2-

Duckworth slots in at right back with Conor McLaughlin moving into central midfield alongside Jimmy Ryan.

Former Town loanne Stefan Scougall who was removed at half-time in United’s 1-0 win over 10-man Bristol Rovers due to illness is named on the bench.

Fleetwood: Neal, Duckworth, Pond, Eastham, Bell, McLaughlin, Ryan, Grant, , Ball, Long. Subs: Cairns, Jonsson, Bolger, Hunter, Woolford, Cole, Jakubiak.

Sheffield United: Moore, Fleck, O’Connell, Sharp, Done, Wright, Coutts, Freeman, Freeman, Ebanks-Landell, Duffy, Lafferty. Subs: Hussey, Scougall, Ramsdale, Brown, Wilson, Whiteman, Chapman.