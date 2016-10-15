TEAM NEWS: Fleetwood v Peterborough

Fleetwood midfielder Jack Sowerby has been elevated to the first team for today’s clash against Peterborough.

Sowerby scored and impressed in the development squad’s 2-0 win over Preston North End in midweek.

It is Sowerby’s first appearance since he went off injured in Town’s 2-2 draw with Sheffield United in March 2016 last term.

Sowerby slots in on the right of a midfield four with Jimmy Ryan and Kyle Dempsey in the centre and Bobby Grant moving to the left as Rosler opts for a 4-4-2 formation.

Ex-Posh player David Ball and Ash Hunter partner each other upfront as on-loan Burnley forward Chris Long misses out presumably due to a knock with full-back Michael Duckworth and striker Aaron Amadi-Holloway also missing out due to injury.

Conor McLaughlin returns at right-back after coming back unscathed from international duty with Northern Ireland.

Fleetwood: Neal, McLaughlin, Pond, Eastham, Bell, Sowerby, Ryan, Dempsey, Grant, Hunter, Ball. Subs: Cairns, Jonsson, Bolger, Nirennold, Woolford, Cole, Jakubiak.

Peterborough: McGee, Hughes, Tafazolli, Baldwin, Edwards, Forrester, Moncur, Coulthirst, Da Silva Lopes, White, Nichols. Subs: Tyler, Smith, Taylor, Almeida Santos, Chettle, Oduwa, Stevens.

Referee: Nigel Miller (County Durham)