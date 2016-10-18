TEAM NEWS: Chesterfield v Fleetwood

Fleetwood Town manager Uwe Rosler

Fleetwood head coach Uwe Rosler makes no changes for tonight’s clash at Chesterfield.

Rolser sticks with the same starting XI that beat Peterborough 2-0 on Saturday with youngster Jack Sowerby retaining his place on the right of midfield in a 4-4-2 formation.

The big news from the opposition is that Ched Evans has recovered from a heel injury to be named on the bench.

Fleetwood: Neal, McLaughlin, Pond, Eastham, Bell, Sowerby, Dempsey, Ryan, Grant, Ball, Hunter. Subs: Cairns, Nirennold, Bolger, Cole, Jonsson, Jakubiak, Woolford.

Chesterfield: Fulton, Hird, Liddle, Mitchell, O’Neil, Nolan, Donohue, Dennis, Anderson, O’Shea, Ariyibi. Subs: McGinn, Evatt, Gardner, Evans, Dimaio, Allinson, German.

Referee: Mr Ross Joyce

