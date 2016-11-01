TEAM NEWS: Bristol Rovers v Fleetwood

Fleetwood Town boss Uwe Rolser has made two changes for tonight’s game at Bristol Rovers.

Ash Hunter, who scored a late winner in Fleetwood’s 2-1 win over Gillingham on Saturday is recalled to the starting line-up in place of fellow goal scorer David Ball who moves to the bench.

Central midfielder Eggert Jonsson also returns to the side to partner Jimmy Ryan in the middle of the park with Kyle Dempsey moving over to the right hand flank of a 4-4-2 formation.

With centre-half Cian Bolger retaining his place alongside Nathan Pond at his old stomping ground the Memorial Stadium.

Fleetwood: Neal, McLaughlin, Pond, Bolger, Bell, Dempsey, Ryan, Jonsson, Grant, Long, Hunter. Subs: Cairns, Eastham, Ball, Nirennold, Woolford, Sowerby, Cole.

Bristol Rovers: Roos, Leadbitter, Brown, Lockyer, Harrison, Taylor, Lines, Montano, Moore, Sinclair, Clarke-Salter. Subs: Puudy, Hartley, Easter, Gaffney, Roberts, Boateng, Colkett.

Referee: Charles Breakspear.