TEAM NEWS: Bradford v Fleetwood

Fleetwood Town head coach Uwe Rosler has made three changes for today’s game at Bradford City.

Chris Long and Kyle Dempsey who both picked up soft tissue injuries in Saturday’s 4-1 defeat to MK Dons miss out while Ash Hunter moves to the bench.

Ex-Bradford striker Devante Cole, Martyn Woolford and Eggert Jonnson all come into the side.

Fleetwood: Neal, McLaughlin, Pond, Eastham, Bell, Ryan, Jonsson, Grant, Ball, Cole, Woolford. Subs; Cairns, Glendon, Bolger, Nirennold, Duckworth, Hunter, Jakubiak.

Bradford: Doyle, Darby, Meredith, Vincelot, Dieng, Hiwula, Cullen, McNulty, Vuckic, Morais, Kinght-Percival. Subs: Sattelmaier, Law, Clarke, Marshall, Clarke, Devine, Kilgallon.

Referee: Graham Salisbury

