Sheffield United boss says Fleetwood are targeting winger Woolford

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder says Fleetwood have spoken to out of favour Blades winger Martyn Woolford about a potential move to the Fylde coast.

The midfielder joined the Blades on a two-year deal from Millwall last summer but since the departure of Nigel Adkins he has been told he is free to move on by new United boss Wilder.

Fleetwood head coach Uwe Rosler would not comment on rumours linking the club to a move for the 30-year-old.

But Wilder says the midfielder now has a decision to make after allegedly speaking to Town officials this week.

“Martyn has been talking to them so he’s got a decision to make there,” Wilder said. “We’ve made it perfectly clear that he’s available and is free to move on. No hard feelings. That’s just the way it is. So we’ll see what happens.”