Ryan wary of Posh but says Town have threats

Fleetwood midfielder Jimmy Ryan believes Town have enough firepower to outgun Peterborough tomorrow ... if they stick to head coach Uwe Rosler’s blueprint.

Town’s fine start to the season has stalled – they have not won since beating Coventry at the start of last month.

Ryan, 28, believes Town can end their winless run against the Posh at Highbury and says they will be prepared for whatever Grant McCann’s ninth-placed side throw at them.

He said: “Obviously they are a good side. You can beat anyone in this league, and also they can beat you wherever they are in the league.

“They are a good passing side. They were last year and they have got McCann as a manager, who was a good passer of the ball himself.

“So they will be a good side but we have just got to focus on ourselves.

“They have threats but we have a lot ourselves.

“If we do what the gaffer wants us to do and stick to his game plan, then hopefully we can come away with a win, which I’m sure we can.”

Ryan was rested for Town’s last game, the 2-0 Checkatrade Trophy defeat to Oldham last Tuesday night. The same day Ryan welcomed the birth of his second son in the early hours.

The midfielder came off at half-time in Town’s 2-2 draw with Charlton due to a mystery knock and missed the 2-1 defeat at Rochdale before returning to start against MK Dons 4-1 defeat three weeks ago.

And after a prolonged rest due to Town’s scheduled game at Bristol Rovers last weekend being postponed due to international call-ups, Ryan says he is fine and raring to face the Posh.

He said: “I’m fine. There wasn’t much wrong with me in the first place. It was just precaution really but I’m fine, ready to kick on and looking forward to the next game.”

Town were flying high in the upper reaches of the table in the early weeks of the campaign but have slipped to 15th.

Ryan says they are determined to have a good campaign and battle it out in the top half, rather than face another battle to beat the drop.

He said: “We just want to improve on last season but you always want to be at the top end of the table. We said on the first day of pre-season that we want a good season after what went on last season.

“Every footballer wants to be challenging for play-offs and promotion. We started off well and were up there towards the top of the table. We want to get back there and I don’t see why we can’t.”