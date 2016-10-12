Ryan: Uwe’s changes can transform Fleetwood

Jimmy Ryan says Uwe Rosler’s attention to detail can be the key to a successful season for Fleetwood Town.

The 28-year-old midfielder says head coach Rosler has made a number of small but important changes since replacing Steven Pressley days before the start of the season.

Following last season’s League One relegation battle. Town made a quickfire start but have slipped to 15th after a five-match winless run.

Ryan says it can take time to adapt to Rosler’s attacking philosophy but believes it is up to each player to learn and improve.

The Irishman said: “A lot really is different. The formation is quite similar but he (Rosler) has put his own stamp on the way we play, his own way of playing on and off the ball.

“Sometimes it takes a bit of time to get used to but the lads are taking to it and everyone is on board.

“Hopefully we can keep improving and learning off the gaffer, and come the end of the season we will be where we want to be. It is just a lot of little things but he has his own ways of doing things – the way he does passing drills, the intensity, the movement.

“It’s the fine detail, which may only seem like small things but which can make a big impact. All those little things add up, and when it all gels we can be a really good side.

“It is down to us to take all of those little things on board and keep listening, learning and improving.

“He changed the food straight away to what he wants us eating and how he wants us eating. “There is a lot of gym work before training. There have just been a lot of changes but nothing too drastic.

“But it is down to us to do our job because otherwise there is always someone else who can do, so it is down to the player to take his philosophy on board and implement it.”

Fleetwood’s Conor McLaughlin lost his place in the Northern Ireland team for last night’s 2-0 defeat in Germany. The right-back remained on the bench as the Irish lost for the first time in their World Cup qualifying group.

Town’s development squad beat a strong Preston side 2-0 at Poolfoot Farm yesterday.

Championship club North End fielded a team littered with first-team players as strikers Eoin Doyle and Simon Makienok and midfielders Alan Browne and Ben Pringle got a run-out.

But goals either side of half-time gave Fleetwood the victory.

On-loan Watford striker Alex Jakubiak fed Jack Sowerby, whose left-footed strike fizzed past Matt Hudson.

Oliver Roberts sealed the win with a fine free-kick, curling the ball into the top corner after Jakubiak was fouled outside the box.