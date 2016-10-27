Rosler still in high spirits despite Fleetwood defeat

He might not have been happy with the referee or the way his defence handled striker Steve Morison at Millwall, but Fleetwood head coach Uwe Rosler was pleased with his men’s fighting spirit at The Den.

Town fought back from 2-0 down to set up a grandstand finish after Ash Hunter’s 65th-minute strike.

Rosler was fuming that a challenge on Devante Cole, who was about to sprint through on goal, went unpunished in the dying seconds but the Town boss could reflect on plenty of positives.

And he praised his players’ morale, attitude and work rate as they bid to bounce back on Saturday, when Gillingham visit Highbury.

Rosler said: “I think we fought right to the end. We fought to come back and that is another compliment to my players.

“The morale is good, the attitude is good, the work rate is good.

“We were beaten by a little bit of experience up front from (Steve) Morison, a little bit of help from somebody else and that was enough for us to lose the game.

“The spirit, especially in the last 15-20 minutes, was the positive thing. The players pushed themselves after we had played on the Tuesday (winning 1-0 at Chesterfield).”

Midfielder Jimmy Ryan agreed the performance was good but he felt that was little consolation for leaving south London with no points to show for their hard work.

Ryan said: “I know everyone wants to play well but there is no point playing well every week and going home with no points.”

Town have been drawn away to Chester in the first round of the FA Youth Cup next Wednesday, kicking off at 7pm at the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium.

“At the end of the year it is the points that count for stuff and we didn’t get them at Millwall so hopefully I can put a good performance against Gillingham.”

