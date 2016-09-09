Rosler: Slade has a good mix

Fleetwood head coach Uwe Rosler says Charlton have a good recipe for success – but warns his men have upped their game against the big guns this season.

Town nearly caused a cup upset against Rosler’s old club Championship side Leeds United as they were beaten by a whisker in a tense penalty shootout.

Fleetwood only just lost 2-1 to Bolton Wanderers at the Macron and have put Southend, Blackburn Rovers and Coventry to the sword in their last three games.

And Rosler says confidence is high as they prepare to face Charlton, a side that was playing Premier League football back in 2007 when Town were on their early steps up the football pyramid and fighting it out in the non-league NPL Premier Division.

He said:“I felt our football club had never played a competitive game against Leeds United, at (Bolton’s) Macron Stadium and now we are playing Coventry City, Charlton and clubs like that and we are just loving it.

“How far this club has come.

“I think in those games, so far, we have done well against all of them.

“I feel against those teams we always get five to 10 percent more.”

And Rosler, who’s men lie third in League One with early promotion favourites Charlton seven places below says Charlton boss Russell Slade has added a blend of experience and talent over the transfer window.

He said: “Russell is a very experienced manager, he knows the league, what he did in the transfer window was that he got very experienced players for the league, who he thinks can get them out of the league and there is a high possibility with Lee Novak, Josh Magennis, Nicky Ajose, they kept hold of Ademola Lookman and Rickey Holmes is a very good player.

“They have a very good mix between experience and quality for that level and like I said the same thing about Bolton I think it is a League One club with Championship quality.

“I think everybody expects them to be up there.”

Charlton were due to play Scunthorpe when Rosler’s men dispatched Coventry 2-0 last Saturday but due to international call-ups the game was postponed.

When asked if Charlton would have an advantage due to their time off last weekend Rosler said not.

Instead, the Town head coach believes the break gives his side the upper hand.

He said: “I think we have the advantage.

“Going only from my feeling you keep your rhythm of play and I think that is an advantage than to not have a game for two weeks.”