Rosler seeks squad boost for Fleetwood’s big Blades test

Fleetwood boss Uwe Rosler is hopeful of having striker Chris Long or midfielder Kyle Dempsey back in action for Saturday’s clash with Sheffield United.

The duo missed Tuesday’s 2-1 defeat at Bradford after coming off early in the 4-1 home loss to MK Dons on Saturday.

Rosler said: “We are at home against Sheffield United. They have a certain style of play – three at the back. We played a similar team in Coventry. I think we did well against them (Town won that game 2-0 at the start of the month).

“I think we will have some answers and hopefully one of the two injured players back for Saturday.”

Town’s defeat at Bradford was their third in a row and has left them 13th in the League One table.

Town also gave away their third penalty in four days on Tuesday as Eggert Jonsson pushed Timothee Dieng in the box, resulting in the winning goal.

A lapse at the back in first-half injury time had allowed Billy Clarke to steal in and pull the ball back for Filipe Morais to equalaise.

Rosler insists his players are giving their all but need to stop throwing games away.

Town’s head coach said: “The group are a great bunch of players, an honest group of players who give me everything.

“They are working on things that we are trying to achieve in training and they see that works for them, but in the end we have nothing to show for our play.

“Each week, apart from the Rochdale game, we are being complimented on how we play but in the end we are throwing games away.

“I think it is not only frustrating me, it is frustrating the players as well because they put a lot of effort in.

“They put a lot of preparation in and they should get more out of it.

“I think as a coach you have to support your players, even when they are making mistakes and even in difficult times.

“But it comes to a point when you maybe have to give other players a chance.

“This week we have three very difficult games against top opposition – every one of them is expected to win promotion.

“These are tough games for us. We might have to refresh for the next one but we will see how the preparation goes, how the recovery goes, and then I will make the decision on Saturday.”

Fleetwood tenor Alfie Boe is to sing at Saturday’s game at Highbury.