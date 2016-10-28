Rosler says Gills can push for top six spot

Uwe Rosler says Gillingham is a club that will be pushing to be in the top six this term.

The Gills are 18th in the table and are without a win in seven games but Rosler believes the club has the resources to be battling for a play-off spot.

And Rosler approves of the way their current boss, Justin Edinburgh (pictured), has risen through the management tiers from Billericay Town to guiding Newport County up from the conference to League Two before moving up a division again by taking the Gills job in 2015.

Rosler said: “I think he has worked himself up, similarly to like I did. I think that is always the right way.

“When you start too high too early it can burn your wings.

“He did a similar approach successfully and earned himself a move to the next level, did well and we compete now in the same league.

“I think Gillingham are a progressive club with good resources and I think it is a club that is pushing to be in the top six.”

And the German is expecting a similar physical battle to the one they encountered in their 2-1 defeat at Millwall at Highbury tomorrow.

He said: “Similar battle hopefully with a different outcome. I think they have a good mixture of a certain way to play and obviously players for that certain way to play but also individually very good players.”