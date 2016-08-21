Rosler’s views on Fleetwood’s 2-1 defeat at Bolton

Fleetwood head coach Uwe Rosler says it is unnecessary that Fleetwood lost at league leaders Bolton.

Town were 1-0 up at half-time thanks to David Ball’s third goal in as many games but the striker had an opportunity to make it 2-0 just before the break but his curling effort was tipped away by Mark Howard.

Bolton came out all guns blazing in the second 45 and bombarded Town’s box.

Gary Madine levelled in the 50th minute after Amari’i Bell cleared David Wheater’s header off the line and then Josh Vela rifled the ball home in the 83rd minute.

Victor Nirennold had an opportunity to level just seconds before the final whistle with the keeper off his line but he blasted over.

Rosler says he is not blaming anyone but that his men need to improve their game management.

He said: “It is unnecessary that we lost the game.

“In the first-half we should have been 2-0 up.

“I warned my players how they would come out in the second half and they tried to beat us up with long balls.

“We tried to compete but they still basically have their Championship squad.

“In the 83rd minute we have a free-kick, our two centre-halves are on the way up to attack, we played it short, end up losing it they put the long ball on, get it out it wide and they put it in our box and score.

“Game management.

“That is understandable for the age that we have.

“I’m not blaming anyone.

“In general we had a decent performance, we tried to play football and in periods we did that very well.

“We created chances and I can’t be too bitter or too disappointed.

“I don’t like losing, we don’t like losing but the fact is we didn’t see much of a big difference between a Championship squad and our squad.

“We have a very talented squad and we know at times we can be a little inconsistent in terms of game management and doing at the right time the right things.

“We will improve there is no doubt about it.”