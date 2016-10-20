Rosler’s Town on target for Den date

Fleetwood head coach Uwe Rosler is looking upwards in League One as he prepares for Saturday’s visit to Millwall.

Rosler said he targeted a minimum of three points from Town’s away double header against Chesterfield on Tuesday and Millwall.

And with three points in the bag courtesy of Conor McLaughlin’s 40th-minute winner at the Proact Stadium, Town could climb into the top 10 with a positive results at The Den.

After the final whistle on Tuesday, Rosler said: “I’m already thinking of Millwall – how we set the team up; are we keeping a winning side or are we making changes to freshen things up? That is now what I am thinking about.

“I targeted three points minimum out of these two games and it is good to have them now, but I said to the players to look upwards and that is what we want to do. We have to go to Millwall and get a result.”

For all the positives from the midweek win, Rosler says Town are still a work in progress. He added: “I wasn’t particularly happy with how we started the game, but how we worked ourselves into it, how we took the goal and how we attacked them was very positive.

“We should have (got) the second goal and in the end the mentality got us through it, the bodies on the line.

“Our two centre-halves (Nathan Pond and Ashley Eastham) were magnificent.Amari’i Bell and Bobby Grant coped on yellow (cards) with their strong right side. We are a work in progress and that win is good for the confidence.

“I think we were a bit naive (at the start). Coming off the back of such a good game against Peterborough, when we played good football and won in a good manner, it was a bit like Rochdale (where Town lost 2-1 last month). You can’t do that.

“It is about game knowledge, which comes with experience, and we have a lot of young players”

Goalkeeper Chris Neal will be assessed after coming off early with a head injury at Chesterfield. Rosler said: “Our medical staff are very good and they have control of the situation.”