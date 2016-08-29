Rosler’s relief after classy Fleetwood win

Uwe Rosler wished his Fleetwood side had given him a less nervous afternoon by sealing their 2-0 win at Southend earlier than they did – but the head coach was otherwise delighted with Town’s first away win of the season.

It wasn’t until Ash Hunter scored his third goal of the campaign after 77 minutes, doubling the lead provided by fellow striker Chris Long’s first goal for the club in the first half, that Rosler could begin to breathe easily.

But this was a dominant display to secure Town’s first-ever win over the Shrimpers and Rosler was rightly overjoyed.

He said: “We should have killed the game off earlier to give me a little bit of rest with my heart.

“I think in this league, even at 2-0, anything can happen but I was delighted at how we stood up to the challenges and how organised we were.

“I think we have a good mix, both with and without the ball, and a great work ethic. It was a game we deserved to win.”

Town had the lion’s share of the chances and no-one was unluckier than Devante Cole, who twice had goals disallowed as he waits for his first of the season.

Rosler added: “We used the gaps they left between the midfield and the defence. We came into the pockets, and we turned and ran at them.

“We created numerous chances and I am just delighted that the players are getting the rewards for their hard work.”

The Town boss hailed his substitutes as midielder Martyn Woolford came on for a second-half debut.

But none of the replacements made a bigger impact than Hunter, who scored just four minutes after replacing Long.

“Our players from the bench made a big impact,” said Rosler. “Ash came on and scored a fantastic goal.”

This second League One win has left Town in eighth spot, and Rosler believes the teams to have taken points off Fleetwood so far are destined to be among the high-flyers.

He added: “Southend are a team who are experts at finishing in the top six.

“Bolton (the only team to have beaten Town in the League so far) will finish in the top six and Scunthorpe (who drew at Highbury) should be in the top six too with their budget.

“We have played them all and gave each of those teams a big run for their money.”