Rosler’s reaction to Fleetwood’s 1-1 draw with Sheffield United

Fleetwood Town head coach Uwe Rolser was proud of his players as his side drew 1-1 with in-form Sheffield United.

United arrived at Highbury on the back of five wins in their last six games with Rosler’s men aiming to end a three match losing streak.

Town took the lead in the 13th minute after Chris Long’s shot was parried perfectly into the path of David Ball who fired home.

Fleetwood survived a mighty late onslaught from the Blades and looked on course to bag three points but Ethan Ebanks-Landell popped up with a last-gasp header to clinch a 1-1 draw.

Rosler said: “We have had a tough three games.

“I think we did not hit the energy levels that we normally have.

“The players went beyond 100 percent they showed maximum will power.

“Sheffield United took over in the second half and the last part of the game but we defended with everything that we had.

“But we could not get it over the line, 20 seconds was missing.

“I’m proud of my players.

“I think this is the best Sheffield United team I have seen over the last few years.

“I’m just proud of my players.

“I’m giving my players a day off tomorrow and from Monday on we go again to prepare for Oldham.

“It is better not to see each other sometimes it is good to have that peace for us coaches and players to reflect.”