Rosler’s reaction from Fleetwood’s 2-0 win over Peterborough

Fleetwood boss Uwe Rosler praised goal scorer Jack Sowerby for his performance in Town’s 2-0 win over Peterborough.

Sowerby was released by Preston North End and played for Squires Gate in the North West Counties before Fleetwood gave him another shot at league football in 2014.

Ironically it was his goal and performance against PNE in Town’s 2-0 development squad victory on Tuesday that caught Rosler’s eye as he gave the 21-year-old his first league start.

And what a start he made as he coolly slotted home after sprinting one-on-one with Luke McGee just three minutes in.

Bobby Grant added a second in the 65th minute and Rosler says it was not a gamble to field Sowerby.

He said: “We all saw the game last week from Peterborough against Bury how much energy talent and ground you have to cover to deny them and attack them.

It wasn’t a gamble at all and I think it is a great example for our squad, for our whole club that you can play yourself in when you play well in the development games.

“Against Preston he was very good and on Thursday he was not in the starting XI but throughout the training session he played himself in.

“I had no headaches before the game, no worry whatsoever because I saw it with my own eyes.

“I trust the quality of my own staff they completely agreed to play him and he did himself proud.

“Not only because of the goal but because he showed no nerves and he brought exactly to the table what we were hoping for.”

After five games without a win or clean sheet in the league Rosler says it was a much needed three points as his side climbed to 13th in the League One table.

He said: “I think it was needed we have been very close against Sheffield United and today we got back to winning ways.

“I had a good feeling because we had a good 10 days especially this week we worked on our shape and our game plan and I think that paid off today.”